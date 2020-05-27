Torrential rain uproots 50 trees and 40 electricity poles, cuts power supply in Bengaluru

Heavy rains, coupled with thunder, lightning and gusty winds, lashed Bengaluru and the surrounding districts on Tuesday, bringing down dozens of trees, electricity poles and flooding low-lying streets.

While several parts of Karnataka received light to moderate rainfall, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara and Tumakuru received heavy showers towards the evening. Bengaluru city alone received 29 mm of rainfall until 9 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rains were so intense in Bengaluru that many streets were flooded within half an hour and many parts of the city witnessed power outages for up to four hours.

The rainfall lasted over three hours and uprooted 50 trees, brought down about 40 electricity poles and snapped power supply. The Bescom helpline received 6,923 calls and 4,713 complaints. Transformer blasts were reported from ITI Main Road and BTM Layout. A spokesperson for Bescom said 36 electricity poles had broken and 44 trees/branches had fallen on the poles.

Affected areas

Tree and branch fall complaints were reported from Sadashivanagar, JP Nagar, Old Airport Road, Thippasandra Market, CV Raman Nagar, BTM Layout, Adugodi, JP Nagar Park, Girinagar, Rajajinagar, Yeshwantpur, Ramamurthy Nagar, HSR Layout, Chamarajpet and Basaveshwara Nagar, according to an official in the BBMP control room.

As if the rainfall wasn’t enough, the IMD has forecast more thundershowers and gusty winds in Bengaluru and in South Interior Karnataka while North Karnataka and coastal Karnataka are expected to receive isolated rainfall over the next few days.

What caused the rain?

G S Srinivasa Reddy, Director, Karnataka State National Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), attributed the rainfall to the prevailing upper air circulation over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. “The system over the Arabian Sea is developing into a low-pressure area and may become a cyclone and move towards the Gujarat coast subsequently,” Dr Reddy explained. Meteorologists said several regions witnessed strong winds up to 40 to 50 kmph.

Woman dies in wall collapse

The torrential unseasonal rainfall claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman.

Shilpa S was clearing rainwater from the front of her house in Ramanna Block, Lakshmidevi Nagar, Nandini Layout, when bricks from the compound wall of a neighbouring house fell on her head on Tuesday. Her brother, Dhanush, who studies at a private college, also seriously injured. Nandini Layout police have registered an FIR against Mahesh, the owner of the neighbouring house, for failing to maintain the compound wall. Shilpa worked for a multinational.

The branch of a tree fell on Begur resident Hema (49) while she was riding home on Tuesday night.