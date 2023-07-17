Traffic advisory issued for Opposition meet in Bengaluru on July 17, 18

In view of the Opposition parties’ meeting at Hotel Taj West End on Monday and Tuesday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has asked motorists to use alternative routes and avoid parking around the venue.
Citizens have been asked to avoid Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Palace Road, Racecourse Road, Seshadri Road, and Ballari Road. Parking has also been prohibited on Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Ballari Road and Racecourse Road.
