Traffic, garbage priority, says mayor

New Mayor Goutham Kumar on Tuesday said traffic and garbage issues, haunting the garden city from many years, were his priority.

Soon after being elected as the mayor, Goutham Kumar, along with Deputy Mayor Rammohan Raju, addressed a press conference.

“There are so many issues to be addressed in the city. I would consider all the senior leaders, corporators, MPs, MLAs while taking any decision. My first and foremost importance would be for the garbage and traffic issues, haunting the city from many years,” Kumar said.

When asked about programmes like Indira Canteen, he refused to comment by saying: “I will discuss it later.”

For all the queries, he limited himself from making any announcements and said: “I will address them after discussing with my senior leaders.” The mayor requested the cooperation of media and various NGOs.