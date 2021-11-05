Twinning programme: 5,000 students apply for 48 seats

Karnataka's twinning programme has become an instant hit with more than 5,000 students applying for 48 seats in two courses.

For the first time in the state, students of a government college will be able to study at an American institute, that too for free.

The twinning programme is being offered at Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic, Bengaluru, in Tourism & Hospitality and Cyber Security. Each course has 24 seats.

The selection process has been completed, and only poor and meritorious students have been chosen, said Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, the state higher education minister. Class 10 marks and personal interviews formed the basis for the selection, an official said.

The fee for the three-year course is around Rs 20 lakh (which includes tuition, boarding and lodging, local travel and health insurance). The Karnataka government will fully bear the cost for all students. It will also pay for the accommodation for the first two years.

During the third year, students will get to visit the US and study at the Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). They will have full access to the MCCC's student support services, including 24/7 online tutoring, library resources, academic advisory and wellness support, as well as the college's athletics, clubs and organisations.

At the end of the course, students will receive an associate degree from the MCCC. They can either go for a one-year paid apprenticeship at Montgomery or get lateral entry into an undergraduate programme at any of the 30 partner institutions in the USA.

Watch latest videos by DH here: