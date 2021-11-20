Upalokayukta probes garbage dumping on roadside

Upalokayukta probes garbage dumping on roadside

Lokayukta police inspected both sides of the road from Nagavara to REVA University

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 20 2021, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 03:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Upalokayukta has launched an investigation into the constant dumping of garbage on the roadside between Nagavara and Sathanur in northern Bengaluru. 

Acting on a news report, the Lokayukta police inspected both sides of the road from Nagavara to REVA University.

It emerged that the BBMP cleared the garbage only after the Lokayukta intervened. 

Upalokayukta Justice B S Patil started a suo motu investigation into the matter in order to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. Patil has also sought a report from the BBMP joint commissioner (Yelahanka), an official said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BBMP
Garbage
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Those who led the farmers' movement

Those who led the farmers' movement

 