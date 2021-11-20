Upalokayukta probes garbage dumping on roadside

The Upalokayukta has launched an investigation into the constant dumping of garbage on the roadside between Nagavara and Sathanur in northern Bengaluru.

Acting on a news report, the Lokayukta police inspected both sides of the road from Nagavara to REVA University.

It emerged that the BBMP cleared the garbage only after the Lokayukta intervened.

Upalokayukta Justice B S Patil started a suo motu investigation into the matter in order to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. Patil has also sought a report from the BBMP joint commissioner (Yelahanka), an official said.

