Weekend curfew in Bengalur? CM Basavaraj Bommai to hold meeting today evening

Planning stringent measures to stem the possible surge of Covid-19 third wave in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a high level meeting with experts and health officials on Saturday evening.

Addressing the media persons in Bengaluru, Bommai said, “Covid-19 cases are rising steadily. Rather than taking steps when situation goes out of control, it is better that we take some precaution now.”

The chief minister further said, “We are mulling certain changes in the management of Covid scenario. I will be holding a meeting today evening to discuss scientific measures which can be implemented now to prevent the further spread.”

When asked if the meeting will also deliberate on the weekend restrictions and curfew in Bengaluru, Bommai said, “Our (Government's) intention is not to cause inconvenience to the people but to ensure that the Covid infection doesn’t spread further. I will talk more about it after the evening meeting.”