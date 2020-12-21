WICCI working to provide policy inputs to stakeholders for enhancing life skills of women

Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) is working to build and provide policy inputs to the stakeholders, including the government, for enhancing life skills of women across all levels, profiles and sectors in the country.

“Evolving times usher evolving methodologies and solutions, and thus, we need to create novel ways of enhancing life skills with a view to robustly encourage and empower women in business, industry and commerce across all sectors and fields. The National Council shall build well researched and legit policies in the area and suggest the acceptance and implementation of the same to the Government of India, for woman empowerment and a better-conditioned society,” said Dr. Kuiljeit Uppaal, WICCI National President.

The theme for WICCI Karnataka Life Skills Council is ‘Enabling the Resilient Woman in the New Normal’.

WICCI is a premier All-India National Women’s Chamber that thrives to empower women entrepreneurs and leaders in all walks of life.