WICCI working to provide policy inputs to stakeholders

WICCI working to provide policy inputs to stakeholders for enhancing life skills of women

The theme for WICCI Karnataka Life Skills Council is ‘Enabling the Resilient Woman in the New Normal’

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 21 2020, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 23:28 ist
Credit: WICCI website

Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) is working to build and provide policy inputs to the stakeholders, including the government, for enhancing life skills of women across all levels, profiles and sectors in the country. 

“Evolving times usher evolving methodologies and solutions, and thus, we need to create novel ways of enhancing life skills with a view to robustly encourage and empower women in business, industry and commerce across all sectors and fields. The National Council shall build well researched and legit policies in the area and suggest the acceptance and implementation of the same to the Government of India, for woman empowerment and a better-conditioned society,” said Dr. Kuiljeit Uppaal, WICCI National President.

The theme for WICCI Karnataka Life Skills Council is ‘Enabling the Resilient Woman in the New Normal’.

WICCI is a premier All-India National Women’s Chamber that thrives to empower women entrepreneurs and leaders in all walks of life.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

WICCI
Bengaluru
women

What's Brewing

Santa visits to be virtual this year due to Covid-19

Santa visits to be virtual this year due to Covid-19

Jupiter, Saturn 'merge' in rare cosmic event

Jupiter, Saturn 'merge' in rare cosmic event

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

World's oldest panda in captivity dies in China

World's oldest panda in captivity dies in China

 