With depleting funds, NGO struggles to maintain rescued cattle

Depleting funds and rapidly diminishing fodder stock have pushed 1,200 cattle in the Akhila Karnataka Prani Daya Sangh (AKPDS) in Koramangala to the verge of starvation.

Members of AKPDS said donations have been falling ever since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, adding that they provide 22 tonnes of fodder to hundreds of cows, buffaloes, bulls and calves that cost up to Rs 1.4 lakh.

Now, the organisation is able to provide just 8-12 tonnes of fodder, barely 50 per cent of the usual quantity, due to increase in fodder cost.

AKPDS staff say that the animals, rescued from abuse and trauma, are struggling due to reduced fodder. “We have had fewer donations in the past one year,” AKPDS secretary Sunil Duggar told DH, adding that the state government should take care of them since they rescued the animals.

Duggar said the state government did not allocate funds for ‘Goseva’ this year. “Anyone can support by donating fodder, vegetables and other material needed for the cattle,” he added.

Dr B N Shivaram, director, State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, said funds are approved after approval from the district commissioner.