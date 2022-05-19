Worker falls 40 feet to his death at Dobbspet factory

Worker falls 40 feet to his death at Dobbspet factory

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 19 2022, 01:57 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 04:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 53-year-old labourer died after falling from the roof of a factory in Sompura Industrial Area, Dobbspet, on Tuesday, police said.  

Sakanna, a resident of Baragenahalli, reported for work at Organica Aromatics Private Limited in the morning. In the afternoon, he was asked to check the roof as rainwater was leaking into the factory. 

Sakanna and a few other labourers climbed the roof. While putting a metal sheet on the roof, he slipped and fell about 40 feet. He suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. 

Dobbspet police have taken up a case under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) against the factory owner, contractor and production manager after Sakanna’s family filed a complaint. Police found that safety measures for labourers were not in place. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

 