Worker falls 40 feet to his death at Dobbspet factory

A 53-year-old labourer died after falling from the roof of a factory in Sompura Industrial Area, Dobbspet, on Tuesday, police said.

Sakanna, a resident of Baragenahalli, reported for work at Organica Aromatics Private Limited in the morning. In the afternoon, he was asked to check the roof as rainwater was leaking into the factory.

Sakanna and a few other labourers climbed the roof. While putting a metal sheet on the roof, he slipped and fell about 40 feet. He suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Dobbspet police have taken up a case under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) against the factory owner, contractor and production manager after Sakanna’s family filed a complaint. Police found that safety measures for labourers were not in place.