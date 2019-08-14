Traffic restrictions on Independence Day

The city traffic police released details of the diversion routes on account of the restrictions around the Manekshaw Parade Ground for the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

The ceremonial parade will be held at 9 am and traffic restrictions will be in place from 8.30 am, when guests and VIPs begin to arrive at the ground.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take the salute.

The diversions will be in place till 10.30 am on both directions of the BRV Junction-Kamaraj Road Junction stretch of Cubbon Road.

Vehicles from Infantry Road going towards Manipal Centre should go straight to Safina Plaza and move on through Main Guard Cross Road, Alies Circle and Dispensary Road. Vehicles from Manipal Junction towards BRV Junction on Cubbon Road should take a left turn at KR Road Junction towards Cauvery Art and Crafts Circle Junction. Thereafter, turn right to MG Road and ply towards Anil Kumble Circle.

From the circle, vehicles must take a right turn towards BRV Junction.

Vehicles coming from Anil Kumble Circle towards Cubbon Road shall go straight towards the Central Street Junction, turn right to Infantry Road and at Safina Plaza, turn left towards Main Guard Cross Road, Alies Circle, Dispensary Road, Kamaraj Road and Dickenson Road Junction.

At Dickenson Road Junction turn right for KR Road Junction and turn left for Cubbon Road towards Manipal Centre.

Vehicles coming from Cauvery Arts and Craft Circle on MG Road going towards Cubbon Road and KR Road Junction shall go straight on MG Road towards Anil Kumble Junction, turn right at BRV Junction and move towards Central Street.

Mobile phones, helmets, cameras, radios, umbrellas and other equipment will not be permitted inside the parade ground.

Vehicle parking is not permitted in and around Central Street, Anil Kumble Circle, Shivajinagar bus stand, Cubbon Road, CTO Circle, KR Road, Cubbon Road Junction, Anil Kumble Circle and Queens Circle.