Tumakuru-Bengaluru rail line electrified, MEMU trains soon

The electrification of the 69.47-km Tumakuru-Bengaluru railway line has been completed, and trial runs are under way.

"We have been conducting electric locomotive trial runs and preparing documents to apply for an inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety," an official from the South Western Railway said. MEMU trains will be run on the line after the CRS approval comes, he added.

The Tumakuru section is part of the Chikkabanavara-Hubballi railway electrification project being executed at a cost of Rs 856.76 crore. Organisations like the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited have taken up the work on different segments.

"We have set a March 2022 deadline to complete Birur-Chikkajajur and Tumakuru-Karadi sections. Work between Chikkajajur and Hubballi is ongoing. We hope to complete the remaining sections by December 2022," a senior official said.

Passengers from Tumakuru have been asking for additional daily trains between the two cities, especially during the morning and evening rush hour.

Asked whether MEMU trains would be run on the section, the official replied in the affirmative. "We are aware of the demand. MEMU trains are on the cards. A decision will be taken after the CRS nod comes," the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos