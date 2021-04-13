Ugadi fervour in Bengaluru despite surge in Covid-19 cases

Amidst the rising Covid cases, the markets witnessed a slight rush on the eve of Ugadi on Monday, while those traveling to hometowns for the festival struggled due to the ongoing strike by road transport workers.

Despite a last-minute surge in flower and fruit prices, vegetable costs remained the same at KR Market, Malleswaram, Basavanagudi and other areas.

Elsewhere in the city, the festival eve paved the way for reaffirming the spirit of harmony.

The Shanti Islamia Group distributed ration kits to 500 families as a mark of love and respect. K S Parvez of Shanti Group said no religion was bigger than harmony. He said they have been donating kits to villagers in Kaggalipura hobli during Ganesh Chaturthi and Ugadi.

“We celebrate festivals beyond religious boundaries, as a fraternity,” he said.

Kits containing jaggery, rice, coconut, ghee, cooking oil, pulses and other materials were given along with a pressure cooker.

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar distributed the kits.