Ugandan caught with skimmer device at ATM

An alert field officer of a cash management firm nabbed a Ugandan national red-handed while the latter was removing a skimmer device and a hidden camera from a Canara bank ATM in T Dasarahalli on July 13.

Accused Raymond Lubega was arrested. However, his associate Solomon Benson managed to escape, the police said.

Nandish H (32) is a field officer at the local branch of Writer Business Services Private Limited in Wilson Garden. Nandish’s job is to inspect Canara Bank’s ATMs at Bagalgunte, Doddabiddanur, Chikkabiddanur, Saptagiri Layout, Peenya, Doddaballapura, Gowribiddanur and Nelamangala, once a month. Thereafter, he is to report the condition of the ATMs to the firm’s head office in Mumbai.

According to police, on Saturday around 2.00 pm, Nandish received information from one of his cash custodians that a device was fitted at one of the Canara Bank ATMs at Mallasandra Government School in T Dasarahalli.

He rushed to the spot and confirmed that it was a skimmer device along with a hidden camera. Nandish then informed a few neighbours about the device. A group of people gathered and waited for around two hours at the spot when two Africans arrived on a black Pulsar.

The pillion rider went inside the kiosk and was trying to remove the skimmer device. At that moment, Nandish and the locals barged inside and nabbed him.

The foreigner immediately broke the device and was seen attempting to throw it away. He was pinned down.

Sensing trouble, his friend, waiting on the motorcycle, sped away. Bagalgunte police nabbed the African who was later identified as Raymond Lubega, a Ugandan national.

Based on Nandish’s complaint, a case was registered. Police seized the broken skimmer device and the pin camera from the kiosk. They are on the hunt for Lubega’s associate Solomon Benson.