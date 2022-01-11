Upset over father’s scolding, youth stabs himself to death

Scolded by his father for watching television, a 23-year-old youth ended his life on Sunday by stabbing himself with a knife.

A complaint filed by Reshma, mother of the deceased Syed Saheel, said he was at home around 11 am when her husband Abbas came home and scolded him for wasting his time. Abbas then went to his elder daughter’s house.

Saheel, a resident of JJ Nagar, worked in a scrap shop and had been irregular at work. On stabbing himself, he stayed home for four hours assuming the injury was minor. But he died while getting treated for his injury on Monday morning.

Saheel rushed to the kitchen when Reshma was cooking. The youngster shouted at her and Abbas, stabbed himself with the knife, threw it to the floor and sat on the sofa in the hall. Reshma assumed that he was only threatening them. She checked on him and found a wound on his abdomen.

Since Saheel did not complain of pain, Reshma assumed that the injury was minor and stuck a bandage on the injury. She gave him food and busied herself with household chores.

Around 1 pm, Saheel complained about severe stomach pain. Reshma rushed him to a nearby private hospital with his friend Salman’s help and informed Abbas as well. Saheel succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at 3 am on Monday. A senior official said no foul play has been found in the parents’ version of events prima facie and therefore, a case of unnatural death has been registered in the JJ Nagar police station.

Saheel’s parents scolded him several times for getting into bad company and avoiding going to work. His father chided him for watching TV on Sunday.