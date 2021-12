Senior advocate Vivek Subba Reddy was elected the president of the Advocates’ Association Bangalore (AAB) on Sunday, securing 4,804 votes as against the 2,894 votes polled by the incumbent A P Ranganath. T G Ravi was elected general secretary and M T Harisha treasurer.

Around 11,500, or about 70%, of the total 16,500 advocate members cast their vote in the elections.