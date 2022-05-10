Water supply to be disrupted on May 11

Water supply in a few areas of the city will be affected on Wednesday between 10 am and 6 pm. RR Nagar, Poornaprajna Layout, Ideal Homes, BEML Layout, and surrounding areas will be affected.

According to a statement from the BWSSB, the board has taken up civil works to supply water from the Uttarahalli water reservoir to 110 villages in the city’s periphery, which would result in the disruptions.