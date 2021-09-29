Webinar on heart attacks in youths

Webinar on heart attacks in youths

The event will bring together doctors and experts

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 29 2021, 02:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 03:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

With heart ailments rising among youngsters, DH Brandspot, in association with Manipal Hospitals, will conduct a webinar on Wednesday, from 5 pm to 6 pm, on the occasion of World Heart Day 2021. 

Titled ‘Why youngsters are prone to heart attacks?’, the event will bring together doctors and experts who will discuss some of the factors that could be leading to cardiovascular diseases. Those interested can register here.

heart attack
Bengaluru
Karnataka

