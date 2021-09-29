Webinar on heart attacks in youths

With heart ailments rising among youngsters, DH Brandspot, in association with Manipal Hospitals, will conduct a webinar on Wednesday, from 5 pm to 6 pm, on the occasion of World Heart Day 2021.
Titled ‘Why youngsters are prone to heart attacks?’, the event will bring together doctors and experts who will discuss some of the factors that could be leading to cardiovascular diseases. Those interested can register here.
