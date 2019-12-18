Woman gives contract to kill hubby: Police informant

Afraid that her husband would inform the police of her criminal activities, a 44-year-old woman gave out a contract to kill him.

But Shankar, a cab driver, survived the attack and told the police that he doubted his wife Manjula's role in the incident. The police took Manjula into custody and established that she had given out a contract to kill Shankar by checking her call record details.

A senior police official said Manjula and her paramour Chaluvaswamy (42), also a distant relative, are habitual offenders who robbed valuables from senior citizens by luring them away to isolated corners and diverting their attention. The duo was involved in several thefts in and around the city.

Shankar noticed Manjula wearing costly sarees and jewels. She had often walked around with mobile phones. A police informant, the cab driver observed his wife's behaviour and learnt about her criminal activities. He threatened to inform the police if she did not stop her misdeeds.

Sensing danger, Manjula and Chaluvaswamy hatched a plan to kill Shankar. Chaluvaswamy gave a contract to kill Shankar to his friends Ganesh (25) and Manjunath (27), with an offer of Rs 1 lakh.

On November 25, the duo followed Shankar in a car. As Shankar returned from work on a two-wheeler, they attacked him from behind with lethal weapons at Gottigere on Bannerghatta Road. A passerby found Shankar in a pool of blood and rushed him to hospital. Shankar survived, and lodged a complaint against Manjula.

Manjula, Chaluvaswamy and his associates have been booked for attempt to murder, robbery and criminal conspiracy. They have been remanded to judicial custody. The police recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 7.2 lakh that Manjula had recently robbed.