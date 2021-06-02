Woman hits walker with cane over 'wrong' mask-wearing

A woman claiming to be an IAS officer hit another woman with a cane saying she didn't wear the facemask properly, police said.

The incident happened in upscale Sadashivanagar, North Bengaluru, on Tuesday morning and drew many passersby.

Advaitha A, aged around 45 years, was walking her two dogs around 7 am when she came across another woman named Bhavana. Both of them live in Sadashivanagar.

Advaitha scolded Bhavana for not wearing the facemask properly, leading to a heated argument. Advaitha then hit Bhavana with a cane that she was carrying.

Bhavana's screams drew local residents, many of whom supported her and questioned the "policing" by Advaitha.

Residents told the police that Advaitha claimed to be an IAS officer, but the cops have ruled it out, saying she's a homemaker.

The residents called the police, and a Hoysala patrol car soon arrived at the scene. Police detained Advaitha along with the dogs.

Bhavana subsequently filed a police complaint. Police registered a case of assaulted but let Advaitha go home. She has been instructed to appear for questioning whenever required.