Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Explosion at firing range in Uttar Pradesh leaves four Army personnel injured

Police teams from Mirzapur and Behat rushed to the spot and shifted the injured soldiers to the Behat Primary Health Centre.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 08:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 08:36 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshArmy

Follow us on :

Follow Us