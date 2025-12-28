<p>Saharanpur (UP): Four Army personnel were injured after an explosion occurred during firing practice at the reserved Badkala firing range here, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told <em>PTI</em> that the incident took place on Saturday evening when routine firing exercises were underway.</p>.Uttar Pradesh court issues notice to attach Rs 30 crore assets of accused in codeine cough syrup case.<p>"Suddenly an explosion occurred, injuring four Army personnel," he said.</p>.<p>Police teams from Mirzapur and Behat rushed to the spot and shifted the injured soldiers to the Behat Primary Health Centre.</p>.<p>Jain said two of the injured were later referred to the district hospital due to the seriousness of their condition.</p>.<p>The injured personnel were identified as Suresh (45), Pavitra (35), Deepak (27) and Praveen (30). Of them, Deepak and Suresh are undergoing treatment, he said.</p>.<p>Jain said Army officials have informed that all four personnel are safe and are receiving proper medical treatment.</p>.<p>"An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the cause of the explosion and to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future," he added. </p>