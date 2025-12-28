<p>Agartala: A woman was beaten up by a group of villagers in Tripura's Dhalai district for her alleged involvement in an extramarital affair, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The woman, a mother of two sons, was dragged out of her house at Harerkhola village under Kamalpur police on Saturday morning and beaten up by the group, a police officer said.</p>.<p>The villagers also forced the woman to wear a garland of shoes.</p>.<p>"After being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the woman lying on the road. Later, she was taken to the district hospital at Ambassa, where she underwent a CT scan. She is out of danger," the officer said.</p>.Woman, daughter blackmail 60-year-old Mumbai man over extra marital affair, extort Rs 36 lakh: Report.<p>A case has been registered at Kamalpur police station against some persons on Saturday, and an investigation is underway, he said.</p>.<p>One person has been arrested in connection with the case so far, the officer said.</p>.<p>Tripura Commission for Women (TCW) chairperson Jharna Debbarma on Sunday strongly condemned the incident and said police have already registered a specific case into the incident and arrested one accused person.</p>.<p>"We strongly condemn the torture and humiliation of the woman. People don't have the right to take the law into their own hands. I urge the police to take lawful action against those who are involved in the incident," she said.</p>.<p>Debbarma added, "We will send a team to Kamalpur to meet the victim tomorrow as the TCW has a role to play in such cases. The TCW will try to ensure justice for the woman." </p>