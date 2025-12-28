Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

Woman beaten up, forced to wear garland of shoes in Tripura for extramarital affair

A police officer said that a case has been registered at Kamalpur police station against some persons on Saturday, and an investigation is underway, he said.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 08:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 08:37 IST
India NewsCrimeTripura

Follow us on :

Follow Us