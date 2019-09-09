Yediyurappa to survey Bengaluru once in a fortnight

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa vowed to dedicate one Sunday in a fortnight to meet the public in selected areas and spend two hours addressing their grievances.

Speaking to the media after his survey of the city on Sunday, he stressed on the need to understand the gravity of the issues. “If possible, I’ll take certain decisions on the spot to help the public and issue directions to the authorities. I’m planning to spend at least two hours with the public during my rounds,” he said.

Not wanting to disrupt traffic during his city inspections with ministers and the legislators concerned, he said he would travel by Volvo bus. “Traffic is comparatively less on Sundays and there won’t be a disturbance to the public,” he added.

Though he sounded hopeful about getting Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre as flood relief for Karnataka, Yediyurappa would also seek help from the corporate sector. “I’m planning to hold a meeting with some corporate companies soon and will ask them to contribute towards flood relief,” he said. He sought help from the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) for the cause.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashok, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, BJP Member of Parliament P C Mohan and MLAs, including Arvind Limbavali, Satish Reddy and others, accompanied the chief minister.

The officers present were BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar, BMTC managing director C Shikha and others.