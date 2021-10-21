ICC T20 World Cup | Oman vs Scotland LIVE: Can hosts stop high-flying Scots to qualify for the next round?
updated: Oct 21 2021, 18:24 ist
Oman, hosts of the T20 World Cup, will be looking to seal a berth in the next round of the contest when they face Scotland in match 10 of the tournament at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground today. Stay tuned for live updates.
Squads:
Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi(w), Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Khawar Ali, Khurram Nawaz, Suraj Kumar, Nestor Dhamba
Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Safyaan Sharif