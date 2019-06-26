Gayle to play India series

Modesty and Chris Gayle aren’t the best of partners. After all, he calls himself the “Universe Boss.” So, when he was asked where he stood in the pantheon of West Indian cricketers, he wasn’t going to be politically correct nor was he going to be diplomatic in his answer.

“I'm definitely up there, I'm definitely up there with the greats without a doubt,” he proclaimed with a hint of smile and full conviction.

Gayle also appeared to go back on his retirement with the opener expressing his desire to play a Test and the ODI series against India after the World Cup when Virat Kohli’s men tour the Caribbean.

“My plans are there after the World Cup,” he began. “Maybe a Test match against India and then I'll play, definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup. I enjoy each and every moment of West Indies, playing for West Indies. It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. Maybe another series to go who knows we'll see what happens,” he remarked.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said he was just updated about Gayle’s statements about his retirement and that he has to have a serious conversation with the southpaw.

“He didn't really say anything in the dressing room. But, yeah, it's great and it's great for cricket. It's good to have Chris around. He's got a lot to offer still, I believe. And hopefully his body can hold up. Hopefully he can be on the field a bit longer for West Indies. I guess I have to go downstairs and have a serious conversation with him. But, yeah, if he's dedicated to playing for West Indies any longer then I feel it's definitely going to benefit us having him around,” he observed.

West Indies began well but have slipped down the table. With three points from six matches they are virtually out of contention for a semifinal spot, but Gayle hoped to end the tournament on a high, probably with a century in one of the remaining three matches.

“In these three games, I'd love to get a hundred as well,” he noted. “But if it doesn't happen, I can't actually complain or be too hard on myself. I've actually achieved a lot. But the more -- what I really wanted was actually to be in that playoff. What I really wanted was to be in that final four and then anything could have actually happened and then to be able to get my hands on the World Cup. We'll see what happens.”

Maintaining that two triple hundreds in Tests as his most memorable moments of his illustrious career, Gayle briefly went down memory lane.

“Two triple centuries in Test cricket, those two will definitely be on top,” he emphasised. “A double century in the World Cup as well. Those are a couple of the moments to come up with at this particular time, but there's a lot more to actually talk about. But if I get into detail it will be a long list, to be honest with you. But I'll stick with those for now."

“It's been a lot of ups and downs. I've got to say I really enjoy each and every moment. But we share some quality moments with some quality players as well. I started my career with the likes of Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, you watch them on TV and you realise they're in the dressing room, it's just a bunch of guys. And Brian Lara, the first captain as well, Carl Hooper. So, it's some quality moments when you look back on it. Like I said I could not have had a better career as a player representing the West Indies,” he offered.