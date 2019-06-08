ICC World Cup 2019 NZ vs AFG: Weather report

Afghanistan came into the 2019 World Cup hoping to cause some major upsets. But in their first two matches, the hopes and aspirations went for a toss. Australia thrashed by seven wickets in the first match, with the Afghans failing to put up a decent performance neither in bowling, nor in the batting. In the match against Sri Lanka, a team which was reeling for its poor form in ODIs, Afghanistan's batting, which has let them down several times in the past, faltered. The run curtailed match presented them a perfect opportunity to register a win, but their batsmen failed to chase a paltry total of, courtesy some poor shot selection and brilliant bowling from Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep. Against New Zealand, who posses a strong bowling unit, the Afghan batters need to play sensibly if they are put up any kind of fight.

New Zealand have won both their matches so far. Their bowling, led by Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner have done a tremendous job in restricting the oppositions to below par score. Their batting though, did not come out with flying colours when tested by Bangladesh. They still depend heavily on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to bail them out of precarious situations, and the Kiwi will surely address this problem in their match against Afghanistan.

Weather report: Fans will praying to rain God today for a full 50 over match as there is forecast of drizzle. Though it will be bright and sunny in the later part of the match, and the temparature will hover around 10-14 degrees celcius.

Probable XI:

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

New Zealand:Kane Williamson (capt), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Ross Taylor.

Betting odds: According to oddschecker, Afghanistan 13/2, New Zealand 1/7.