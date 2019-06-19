ICC World Cup 2019 NZ vs SA: How to watch

New Zealand vs South Africa promises to be an important contest at this juncture of the World Cup.

New Zealand are placed in the third position of the points table, having won three out of the four matches, with one being washed out. Their batting has been largely dependent on the prolific duo of Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson, with the openers yet to hit their top gear. The middle order looks vulnerable with Tom Latham trying to find his form in this tournament. The bowling though looks menacing and the likes of Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry have delivered excellent performances.

South Africa, on the other hand, registered their first win against Afghanistan. They are languishing in the eighth position with three points and the team has struggled badly till now. Their batting especially has looked out of sorts with Hashim Amla looking a shadow of his former self. The bowlers have tried their level best to drag their team out of the pit of defeats, with Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir showing their mettle. But the batting order needs to step up if South Africa want to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Match time: 3:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Team news: Hashim Amla's poor form has been a matter of concern for South Africa and Lungi Ngidi is expected to be back for this match. New Zealand will look to give Ish Sodhi a chance at some point in this tournament and Henry Nicholls is expected to come back.

Pitch report: The pitch will have plenty for the batsmen while the bowlers will find some movement here.

Probable XI:

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chriss Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls/Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Betting odds: According to Odsschecker, New Zealand 4/5, South Africa 15/13