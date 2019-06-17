ICC World Cup 2019 WI vs BAN: How to watch

West Indies started their World Cup campaign on a strong note, defeating Pakistan with ease. But since then, their form has nosedived. Their batting has been the biggest disappointment so far. The powerful line-up that is packed with explosive hitter was tipped as a marauding machine, capable of smoking any bowling attack. But till now, they have flattered to deceive.

Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle have failed to deliver a strong opening stand and the middle order has looked precariously vulnerable. The 'see the ball and hit the ball' approach has made them a sitting duck, and the team must alter their approach in order to post a big score against the strong bowling line up of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh too started their World Cup 2019 journey by defeating South Africa and losing against New Zealand in a close encounter. But against England, they looked hapless and wayward. Their bowling failed to stem the flow of runs, the batsmen barring Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim have failed to provide stability in the middle overs and a late flourish in the death overs.

The team defeated West Indies in the final of the recently concluded tri-series in Ireland, so they will be confident of dragging their form back on track against an unpredictable West Indies.

Team news: Bangladesh can bring in Rubel Hossain to bolster their pace attack and Sabbir Rahaman can replace Mohammad Mithun. West Indies can include Fabian Allen to give extra firepower to their susceptible batting line-up

Pitch report: The County Ground in Taunton has short boundaries, that will help the big hitters to tonk everything out of the park. The pitch will have something for the bowlers as was seen in the recent matches at the ground.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun/Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehiy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

