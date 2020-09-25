Can DC make winning a habit? | IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis

The Chennai Super Kings will play their third match in six days when they take on the Delhi Capitals in match 7 of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In their most recent match, CSK were pummeled by the Rajasthan Royals who took their bowlers apart and reached 216/7. In their chase, only Faf du Plessis looked convincing as he got another 50+ score. And CSK skipper MS Dhoni drew a lot of flak for batting himself at no. 7.

DC come into this match after a thrilling Super Over victory against Kings XI Punjab. And Kagiso Rabada has made himself the master of the Super Over. He allowed just two runs and snatched two wickets to seal the win.

Both CSK and DC need to get a winning rhythm going.

The SWOT for CSK:

Strengths: The consistency of Faf du Plessis should get them through tricky situations in this IPL. He has already hit two fifties in two matches. With the top order failing, du Plessis absorbed the pressure and took on the role of the lead batsman. Against MI, du Plessis hit six boundaries and no sixes but against RR, he struck one boundary and seven sixes. This shows that the South African can adjust his game as per the match situation.

Weaknesses: South African speedster Lungi Ngidi has conceded 94 runs in the eight IPL overs that he has bowled so far. Ngidi gave away 30 runs in RR’s last over that included four sixes from Jofra Archer, two no-balls and a wide. Dhoni would want him to learn his lessons and fast.

Opportunities: Dhoni also needs to answer his critics by going up the order and playing a match-winning knock for his side.

Threats: This is CSK’s third match in six days. The hot and humid UAE conditions take a lot out of the players. And most of the CSK players are on the wrong side of 30. This could lead to fatigue, injuries and other issues as the IPL goes on.

The SWOT for DC:

Strengths: DC took part in its second Super Over in two seasons and they've come through on both occasions, thanks to Kagiso Rabada. The speedster holds the joint record for bowling in the most Super Over wins in the IPL. The other bowler alongside him is Jasprit Bumrah.

Weaknesses: The form of Prithvi Shaw is worrying. The 20-year-old is an attacking batsman but his recent IPL form hasn’t been inspiring. In his last seven IPL innings, he has hit only one fifty. He tends to lose his wicket early and leaves a repair job for captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. The opening partnership needs some attention.

Opportunities: The bad injury to Ashwin remains a big concern for DC but the team has another experienced spinner in Amit Mishra ready to take over. The leg-spinner is the second highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 147 scalps and best bowling figures of 5/17. Ashwin’s loss could be Mishra’s gain.

Threats: To fix the opener issue, Iyer could be forced to play Anjikya Rahane as an anchor to open the innings. Though he's an experienced international, Rahane's T20 game can be hit or miss. That could cause a serious problem for DC.

Head to head:

Matches played: 21

DC: 6

CSK: 15

Last five matches:

Delhi Capitals: T-W-W-L-W

Chennai Super Kings: L-W-L-L-W

Ground conditions

The mercury will be around 32 degrees celsius. The humidity will be around 58%. Expect a moderate breeze in the evening.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI:

Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla

Team news

DC have been hit with injuries. Pacer Ishant Sharma did not play their first match due to back soreness. Spinner R Ashwin then dislocated his shoulder during that match. Ashwin tweeted that scans of his shoulder are “encouraging” and that the pain has “settled down”. It's tough to say when he will be match-ready.

In the CSK camp, Ambati Rayudu has a hamstring issue and may need a few more days to recover. The team is also hoping that Dwayne Bravo is fit to play. According to CSK coach Stephen Fleming, the team is in no hurry to rush Bravo into tournament play.

Impact player for DC

Shreyas Iyer: The 25-year-old batsman is one of the best signings that DC has ever made. Iyer in 126 T20 matches has scored 3,362 runs at an average of 31.71 with two hundreds and 21 fifties at a strike rate of 130.7. In Iyer, DC has a true match-winner.

Impact player for CSK:

Sam Curran: The all-rounder has had no problem in stepping into Dwayne Bravo's shoes. In two matches, he has picked up four wickets and cracked 35 runs at a brisk pace. He could be the CSK trump card this season.



Betting odds

Delhi Capitals: 1/1

Chennai Super Kings: 4/5



How to watch the match

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.