CSK thump RCB by 69 runs, end Kohli's winning streak

CSK's destructive bowlers broke through RCB's batting as Dhoni's men won the match by 69 runs, ending Kohli's unbeaten run in the IPL 2021.

In a dramatic downfall, RCB managed 122/9, falling way behind the target of 192.

Ravindra Jadeja's last-minute cameo of 62 took the Chennai Super Kings to 191/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL clash in Mumbai.

Earlier, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

CSK replaced Moeen Ali, who is not fit, with Imran Tahir while Lungi Ngidi made way for Dwayne Bravo.

Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed missed out and Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini came back in the RCB line-up.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.