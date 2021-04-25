CSK thump RCB by 69 runs, end Kohli's winning streak

CSK thump RCB by 69 runs, end Kohli's winning streak

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 25 2021, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 19:21 ist
Credit: IPLT20/BCCI

CSK's destructive bowlers broke through RCB's batting as Dhoni's men won the match by 69 runs, ending Kohli's unbeaten run in the IPL 2021. 

In a dramatic downfall, RCB managed 122/9, falling way behind the target of 192.

Ravindra Jadeja's last-minute cameo of 62 took the Chennai Super Kings to 191/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL clash in Mumbai. 

Earlier, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

CSK replaced Moeen Ali, who is not fit, with Imran Tahir while Lungi Ngidi made way for Dwayne Bravo.

Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed missed out and Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini came back in the RCB line-up.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL 2021
Chennai Super Kings
Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bangalore

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

Tales of the forgotten

Tales of the forgotten

 