Swami Vigyananand's book ‘Hindu Manifesto’ to be released in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: The Veeravratam Foundation and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> unit of the Hindu Economic Forum have organised the launch of the book ‘The Hindu Manifesto’ at SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Jayalakshmipuram, in Mysuru, on Sunday at 10 am.</p><p>According to a press note from Chayaa Nanjappa of the foundation, author of the book Swami Vigyananand, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and honorary secretary of the Mahajana Education Society T Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar will be present.</p><p>She said, “Swami Vigyananand is the founder and global chairman of World Hindu Foundation, and national joint general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Organisations such as the Hindu Economic Forum and World Hindu Congress are a part of the World Hindu Foundation. Swami Vigyananand is a revered spiritual leader and scholar. His blend of academic excellence, like a BTech from IIT Kharagpur, coupled with his profound Acharya title earned through advanced studies in Sanskrit grammar and Vedangas, makes him a luminary of contemporary wisdom”.</p>