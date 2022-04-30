High-flying Gujarat take on struggling RCB | IPL 2022 GT vs RCB: Team Analysis

The high-flying Gujarat Titans, currently at the top of the table and on a 4-match winning streak, take on a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore who have lost the last two games at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Strengths: Their biggest strength this season has been their bowling which has time and again delivered. The bowlers average 27 runs per wicket which is acceptable in the modern-day format.

Josh Hazlewood has streamlined their otherwise wayward bowling attack. The test match lengths in the T20 format have yielded 10 wickets at an average of 13.6 runs per wicket with an economy of 7.16.

The batting may not fare well against their bowling but their middle order is the only reason why they've managed to win so far this season. The middle-order averages 40 which is the highest for any team and scores at a strike rate of 115.

Weaknesses: The struggle of top order has been evident, with no batter contributing whether it was Anuj Rawat or Faf du Plessis or Virat Kohli. The openers have averaged 17 and have lost their wicket 9 times in the initial two overs.

The only positive for otherwise struggling Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis is their record against GT's bowlers which is brilliant and can aid their batting.

Team analysis of Gujarat Titans

Strengths: The reason for their success has been their rock-solid bowling line-up led by Mohammed Shami in the powerplay where he's at his best. He has scalped 8 wickets with an economy rate of 6.6 inside the powerplay overs.

Another bowler who has impressed everyone with his consistency is Yash Dayal averaging 13 runs per wicket and has taken 7 wickets. He has partnered in crime with Mohammed Shami in powerplay and death overs.

Wriddhiman Saha seems to be the antidote to GT's top-order woes. A quick and fearless batter at the top, his batting allows Shubman Gill to get himself in his groove.

Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan are the batters that any franchise would love to have. Both have a strike rate of over 200 in the last 4 overs and both are match-winners in their rights.

Weaknesses: Lockie Ferguson has consistently leaked runs over 10 runs per over. He's the weak link that GT's management should look to address. They can bring in Dominic Drakes, a hard-hitting all-arounder from the Caribbean.

Impact player for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Josh Hazlewood: An anachronistic bowler in modern times. He relies more on his line and length rather than pace to get the wickets. He has been the force that's leading RCB's bowling.

Impact player for Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan: He can bat and he can bowl. He strikes at over 223 in the last 4 overs and averages less than 7 in the last middle overs. If he's not picking up wickets, he's saving runs for his side out in the field.

Head-to-head: The teams haven't played each other.

