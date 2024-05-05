Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi latches on to Shivpal's slip of tongue, says Mulayam's brother has appealed to 'make BJP win'

Modi was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, the home district of SP founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 14:49 IST
Last Updated : 05 May 2024, 14:49 IST

Etawah (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday latched on to a slip of the tongue of Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, saying that now the Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother is appealing to 'make BJP win'.

Modi was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, the home district of SP founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In a recent election meeting at Jaswant Nagar in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav had made a gaffe by asking people to ensure that on May 7 'the BJP should win with a huge margin'.

Recalling a Mulayam Singh Yadav's statement about him, Modi said, 'The Parliament session was going on. It was the last session of Parliament before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Mulayam Singh ji stood up to make a speech and said 'you are going to win again'. It became a kind of blessing.'

'Now Netaji is not among us but see the coincidence, his own brother is appealing to make BJP win. The words in his heart came to his tongue,' he said.

The prime minister was here to campaign for party candidates from Mainpuri, Kannauj and Etawah.

While Mainpuri will go to polls on May 7, polling in Kannauj and Etawah will be held on May 13.

Published 05 May 2024, 14:49 IST
