IPL 2020: RCB to replicate 'buddy system' of Wright, Kumble

Royal Challengers Bangalore will introduce a “mentorship programme” where senior pros in the team will take younger players with similar skill-sets under their wing to groom their talent. The initiative, conceived by team’s coach Simon Katich, also aims at enhancing team bonding.

This is similar to what former India coaches John Wright and later Anil Kumble had come up with and referred to it as the “buddy system.” Here, a top-order batsman was the buddy of a bowler or a bowling all-rounder. For example, VVS Laxman helped Zaheer Khan with his batting. Similarly, during Kumble’s tenure, skipper Virat Kohli was paired with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami worked with Shikhar Dhawan on his batting and Amit Mishra and Cheteshwar Pujara helped each other with their respective skills.

RCB look to replicate the same model with a little difference and in that they want a senior batsman like Kohli to mentor young sensation Devdutt Padikkal or veteran pacer Dale Steyn to polish a raw talent like Navdeep Saini.

In a video posted on the franchise’s Twitter page, Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket, explained the philosophy behind the move. “The mentorship programme is something that Simon Katich is really keen to introduce. It’s something that happens in many sports. When you have got players who are keen to share, it’s an opportunity to draw out experience.

“The more experience the players share with younger ones, and also for the old blokes to pick up some ideas from the young guys,” Hesson said.

The programme, Hesson said, will help young guns to pick on the experience of seniors who have been there and done that.

“We look at who we are going to pair with whom and who we think generally can spend some time together away from practice, get to know each other a bit, talk about the game.

“For example, Steyn has done everything in the world regarding pace bowling, knows the game inside out. Saini is hugely talented, wants to bowl fast, so there is nothing better for the two sitting together talking about pace bowling.

“Devdutt Padikkal is paired with Virat Kohli. There is no better mentor for a young developing player. He has ambition, same passion for success, they bat at similar places in the order.”

RCB’s senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who will be mentoring left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, spoke of his job.

“He (Ahmed) is from Haryana as well though he plays for Bengal,” pointed out the leg-spinner. “We have played a couple of matches together at the district level. I think he is a very good talent, everyone was impressed with his batting and bowling skills. They gave me the job to take care of him because he is very close me. I always tell him to communicate freely with me and not hesitate because I am a senior.”