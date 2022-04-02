IPL 2022 | Ishan Kishan holds steady, takes MI to 45/2 against RR after 5 overs

Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan held steady as the Rohit Sharma-led side reached 45/2 against the Rajasthan Royals after five overs. While Kishan scored 26 off 19, Tilak Varma managed to get two runs off three balls. The five-time champions were handed a target of 194 by RR.

Mumbai Indians have not included star batter Suryakumar Yadav and are playing the same XI.

Rajasthan have made one change to their playing XI with pacer Navdeep Saini coming in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna.

