IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: RR beat CSK by 5 wickets to finish in top-2

A proper blockbuster of a match tonight between these two sides. Eventually, Rajasthan Royals crosses the total with a splendid inning from Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yashasvi Jaiswal Ashwin backed his batting and smashed CSK's bowlers across the stadium to take the Royals home and in the second position on the table.
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
RR 151/5 after 19.5 overs
RR 144/5 after 19 overs
RR 132/5 after 18 overs
RR 119/5 after 17 overs
Solanki to bowl, Hetmyer is on strike
16.1 Solanki to Hetmyer, FOUR!! Full around off, drills it past mid-off fielder
16.2 Solanki to Hetmyer, OUT! Caught! Floated outside off, on leg stump, slog sweeps it and ball takes the top edge to Conway Here's Parag
16.3 Solanki to Parag, no run, full around off, driven back
16.4 Solanki to Parag, 1 run, fuller around off, driven to long-on
16.5 Solanki to Ashwin, no run
16.6 Solanki to Ashwin, SIX!
RR 108/4 after 16 overs
Ali to bowl, Ashwin is on strike.
15.1 Ali to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to midwicket
15.2 Ali to Hetmyer, no run, fuller on stumps, defended
15.3 Ali to Hetmyer, no run, fuller around off, driven back
15.4 Ali to Hetmyer, 1 run
15.5 Ali to Ashwin, 1 run, length ball on legs, flicked to square leg
15.6 Ali to Hetmyer, 1 run
RR 104/4 after 15 overs
Solanki to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike
14.1 Solanki to Jaiswal, SIX
14.2 Solanki to Jaiswal, 1 leg bye
14.3 Solanki to Ashwin, 1 run
14.4 Solanki to Jaiswal, 2 runs
14.5 Solanki to Jaiswal OUT!! Caught by Pathirana, short ball on leg stump, pulls it to the fielder at deep backward square
14.6 Solanki to Hetmyer, no run
RR 84/3 after 13 overs
Santner to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.
12.1 Santner to Jaiswal, 1 run
12.2 Santner to Ashwin, 1 run, fuller around middle, leading edge past cover
12.3 Santner to Jaiswal, 1 run, length ball on off, cut away to deep point
12.4 Santner to Ashwin, no run
12.5 Santner to Ashwin, no run
12.6 Santner to Ashwin, 1 run
RR 80/3 after 12 overs
Ali to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.
11.1 Ali to Jaiswal, 1 run
11.2 Ali to DDP, OUT! Fuller on middle, looks to sweep it, misses the length and is clean bowled Here's Ashwin
11.3 Ali to Ashwin, 1 run, fuller on off, pushed to long-on 1
1.4 Ali to Jaiswal, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to cover
11.5 Ali to Ashwin, 1 run
11.6 Ali to Jaiswal, 1 run
RR 75/2 after 11 overs
Pathirana to bowl, DDP is on strike
10.1 Pathirana to DDP, no run
10.2 Pathirana to DDP, 1 run
10.3 Pathirana to Jaiswal, 1 run, short ball on off, punched into cover
10.4 Pathirana to DDP, no run, bouncer on off, upper cuts but misses
10.5 Pathirana to DDP, no run, full on off, jammed back to bowler
10.6 Pathirana to DDP, no run
RR 73/2 after 10 overs
Ali to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike
9.1 Ali to Jaiswal, no run, full on leg sidde, misses
9.2 Ali to Jaiswal, no run
9.3 Ali to Jaiswal,1 run
9.4 Ali to DDP, no run
9.5 Ali to DDP, 1 run
9.6 Ali to Jaiswal, no run
RR 71/2 after 9 overs
Santner to bowl, Samson is on strike
8.1 Santner to Samson, no run
8.2 Santner to Samson, no run, length ball on off, pushed back
8.3 Santner to Samson OUT!! Caught and bowled, floated on off, smashes it high above Santner and his jumps and clings on to it Here's DDP
8.4 Santner to DDP, 1 run, floated outside off, dabbed to the offside
8.5 Santner to Jaiswal, 2 runs, full-on legs, flicked to midwicket
8.6 Santner to Jaiswal, 1 run
RR 67/1 after 8 overs
Pathirana to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.
7.1 Pathirana to Jaiswal, no run, length ball around off,pushed to mid-off
7.2 Pathirana to Jaiswal, 4 + wide
7.2 Pathirana to Jaiswal, no run, full around off drives it to cover
7.3 Pathirana to Jaiswal. wide
7.3 Pathirana to Jaiswal, 1 run, full around off, driven to deep point
7.4 Pathirana to Samson, no run, full around off, driven to cover
7.5 Pathirana to Samson, no run
7.6 Pathirana to Samson, 1 run
RR 59/1 after 7 overs
Jaiswal is on strike, Santner to bowl
6.1 Santner to Jaiswal, FOUR!! Short and wide, punched through extra cover
6.2 Santner to Jaiswal, no run, short and around, punched to extra cover fielder this time
6.3 Santner to Jaiswal, 1 run, short around off this time punched to long-off
6.4 Santner to Samson, 1 run, back of a length on his legs, flicked to deep mid wicket
6.5 Santner to Jaiswal, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, flicked through the on side
6.6 Santner to Samson, no run
RR 52/1 after 6 overs
Simarjeet to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.
5.1 Simarjeet to Jaiswal, no run, slower ball on good length around off, punched to mid-off
5.2 Simarjeet to Jaiswal, 1 run, back of a length around off, punched to deep point
5.3 Simarjeet to Samson, no run, Slower ball full on his pads, defended
5.4 Simarjeet to Samson, FOUR leg byes!! length ball angling on his pads, flicks it fine of fine leg
5.5 Simarjeet to Samson, no run, back of a length around off, slashes and misses
5.6 Simarjeet to Samson, no run
RR 47/1 after 5 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Samson is on strike.
4.1 Mukesh to Samson, FOUR!! Fuller around off, punched to cover
4.2 Mukesh to Samson, no run, back of a length around off, punched to mid-on
4.3 Mukesh to Samson, 1 run, full on off, driven to mid-off
4.4 Mukesh to Jaiswal, no run, back of a length around off, punched to cover
4.5 Mukesh to Jaiswal, FOUR!! Low full toss on his pads, clipped away to deep backward square
4.6 Mukesh to Jaiswal, 1 run
RR 26/1 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Jaiswal is on strike.
2.1 Mukesh to Jaiswal, no run, fuller around off, pushed to mid-off
2.2 Mukesh to Jaiswal, no run, fuller around off, swing and a miss
2.3 Mukesh to Jaiswal, FOUR!! Length ball outside off, slashes over short third
2.4 Mukesh to Jaiswal, FOUR!! short ball outside off, punches it to deep square leg
2.5 Mukesh to Jaiswal, no run 2.6 Mukesh to Jaiswal, no run
RR after 2 overs
RR 11/0 after 1 over
CSK 150/6 after 20 overs
Ali is on strike, McCoy to bowl.
19.1McCoy to Ali,OUT! Caught! Slower ball fuller on off stump, drills it to Riyan Parag at long-off.
Here's Simarjeet.
19.2McCoy to Simarjeet, no run, slower ball outside off on a good length, slashes and misses
19.3McCoy to Simarjeet, 1 run, Slow ball yorker on off, jammed out to long-on
Here's Santner.
19.4McCoy to Santner, no run. length ball outside off slapped to cover
19.5McCoy to Santner, 1 run, back of a length around leg stump, pulled to deep square leg
19.6McCoy to Simarjeet, 2 runs
CSK 146/5 after 19 overs
Ali is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
18.1 Chahal to Ali,FOUR!! Floated around leg, wrong'un, sweeps it fine leg
18.2Chahal to Ali, 1 run
18.3Chahal to Dhoni, 2 runs, Flighted outside off, slaps it to deep extra cover
18.4Chahal to Dhoni, 1 run, short and wide outside off, slaps it to long-off
18.5Chahal to Ali, 1 run, steps dow, fires it wide of him on good length inside edge to short fine leg
18.6Chahal to Dhoni, wide
18.6 Chahal to Dhoni,OUT! Flighted wide outside off, Dhoni reaches for it and hits a skier to Buttler at long-on
CSK 136/4 after 18 overs
Dhoni is on strike, Prasidhto bowl.
17.1Prasidhto Dhoni,SIX!! Fuller ball in his slot, smokes it over deep mid-wicket
17.2Prasidhto Dhoni, no run, back of a length around off, slashes at it and misses
17.3Prasidhto Dhoni, 2 runs, back of a length around off, slaps it to cow corner
17.4Prasidhto Dhoni, 1 run, Slower ball full on off, leading edge to extra cover as he looks to play it on the legside
17.5Prasidhto Ali, no run, short and wide, slapped to extra cover
17.6Prasidhto Ali, 1 run
CSK 126/4 after 17 overs
Ali is on strike, McCoy to bowl.
16.1McCoy to Ali, no run, Fuller ball slower one backs away to make room, drills it to extra cover
16.2McCoy to Ali, 2 runs, short ball around middle and leg, swats it to deep square leg, falls short of JImmy Neesham
16.3McCoy to Ali,FOUR!! Slow ball, low full toss on legstump, flicks it to deep backward square
16.4McCoy to Ali, no run
16.5McCoy to Ali, no run, slower ball on a good length outside off, swing and a miss
16.6McCoy to Ali, no run
CSK 120/4 after 16 overs
Ali is on strike, and Prasidh is to bowl.
15.1 Prasidh to Ali, 1 run, Fuller outside off, reaches out to it and slices it to third
15.2Prasidh to Dhoni, no run, back of a length outside off, punched to point
15.3Prasidh to Dhoni, no run, short ball outside off, lets it go
15.4Prasidh to Dhoni, no run, Low full toss on off, pushed to extra cover
15.5Prasidh to Dhoni, 1 run, slower ball on good length outside off, drags it to long-on
15.6Prasidh to Ali, 1 run
CSK 117/4 after 15 overs
Dhoni is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
14.1Chahal to Dhoni, no run, length ball on off, punched to extra cover
14.2Chahal to Dhoni,FOUR!! Short ball on middle, makes room and whips it to deep square leg
14.3Chahal to Dhoni, no run, floated quick around off, pushed to extra cover
14.4Chahal to Dhoni, 1 run, floated outside off, pushed wide of extra cover
14.5Chahal to Ali, no run, full on off, clips it to bowler
14.6Chahal to Ali, 1 run
CSK 111/4 after 14 overs
Dhoni is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
13.1 Ashwin to Dhoni, 1 run, carrom ball on a good length on middle and leg, worked to the on side
13.2Ashwin to Ali, no run, yorker on off, sliced to short third
13.3Ashwin to Ali, no run, Yorker on leg stump, jammed back to Ashwin
13.4Ashwin to Ali, 1 run, slower ball on length around pads, worked to the onside
13.5Ashwin to Dhoni,1 run, Floated outside off, drives it to long-off
13.6Ashwin to Ali, no run
CSK 108/4 after 13 overs
Ali is on strike, McCoy to bowl.
12.1 McCoy to Ali, wide
12.1McCoy to Ali, 1 run, back of a length on off, pushed to cover
12.2McCoy to Dhoni, 1 run, back of a length outside off, Dhoni pokes at it and outside edge wide of flying Samson
12.3McCoy to Ali, wide
12.3McCoy to Ali, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, pushed to long-on
12.4McCoy to Dhoni, 1 run, Low full toss, slower one, pushed to mid-off
12.5McCoy to Ali, 1 run, fuller outside off, pushed to long-off
12.6McCoy to Dhoni, 1 run
CSK 100/4 after 12 overs
Dhoni is on strike, Boult to bowl.
11.1 Boult toDhoni, 1 run, back of a length around off, whips it to deep square leg
11.2Boult to Ali, 1 run, back of a length outside off, pushed to third
11.3Boult to Dhoni, no run, back of a length around off, pushed to mid-on
11.4Boult to Dhoni, 1 run, around the wicket,Fuller angling in, tucked to square leg
11.5Boult to Ali, 1 run, back of a length around off tapped to point
11.6Boult to Dhoni, no run
CSK 96/4 after 11 overs
Ali is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
10.1 Chahal to Ali, 1 run, slow on good length on off, pushed to long on
10.2Chahal to Rayudu,OUT! Flightedon off stump, Rayudu lunges forward to defend it, drifts in and spins away to take the outside to Padikkal at first slip.
Here's Dhoni.
10.3Chahal to Dhoni, no run, floated outside off, leg break, unsure to play, under edge to first slip
10.4Chahal to Dhoni, no run, floated on off and middle, defended
10.5Chahal to Dhoni, no run,
10.6Chahal to Dhoni, 1 run
CSK 94/3 after 10 overs
Rayudu is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
9.1 Ashwin to Rayudu, wide
9.1Ashwin to Rayudu, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to long-on
9.2Ashwin to Ali, norun, length ball around off, punched to extra cover
9.3Ashwin to Ali, 1 run, floated on off, punched back to Ashwin
9.4Ashwin to Rayudu, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to cover sweeper
9.5Ashwin to Ali, 1 run, tossed up outside off, driven to long-off
9.6Ashwin to Rayudu, no run
CSK 89/3 after 9 overs
Ali is on strike, McCoy to bowl.
8.1 McCoy to Ali, 1 run,full ball on his leg stump, flicks it to short fine leg
8.2McCoy to Jagadessan, no run, Fuller outside off, goes for a drive and beaten
8.3McCoy to Jagadessan, no run, back of a length around middle and off, fended off
8.4McCoy to Jagadessan,OUT! Caught! Slower ball comes down to hit it over mid-off, takes it on full toss, and just picks Riyan Parag at mid-off.
Here's Rayudu.
8.5McCoy to Rayudu, no run, Fuller outside off, angling away from him, play and a miss
8.6McCoy to Rayudu, 1 run
CSK 87/2 after 8 overs
Ali is on strike, Ashwin to bowl.
7.1 Ashwin to Ali, wide
7.1Ashwin to Ali, 1 run, full toss on leg stump, punched to long-on
7.2Ashwin to Conway, no run, length ball on middle and leg, reverse sweeps it to poinr
7.3Ashwin to Conway,OUT! LBW! Fires this one on middle and leg, he looks to sweep it, but ball was too full to sweep, and Umpire raises his finger. Conway has reviewed this one, this one is hitting the leg stump on Umpire's call.
Here's Jagadessan
7.4Ashwin to Jagadessan, 1 run, length ball around off, cut away to third
7.5Ashwin to Ali, no run, length ball on middle, pushed back
7.6Ashwin to Ali, 1 run
CSK 83/1 after 7 overs
Conway is on strike, Chahal to bowl.
6.1 Chahal to Conway, 1 run, floated on leg stump, pushed to the onside
6.2Chahal to Ali, 1 run, floated outside off slower one, nudged to point
6.3Chahal to Conway, 1 run, floated on leg stump, looks to sweep it, getsit fine
6.4Chahal to Ali,FOUR!! Floated full outside off, slices it over cover this time, bread and butter for Mo
6.5Chahal to Ali, 1 run, slow on good length around leg,pushed to mid-wicket
6.6Chahal to Conway, no run
CSK 75/1 after 6 overs
Ali is on strike, Boult to bowl
5.1 Boult to Ali,SIX!! touch fuller on his pads, flicks it over deep square leg
5.2Boult to Ali,FOUR! fuller on leg stumpsflicksit to square leg
5.3Boult to Ali,FOUR!! slower one length ball around off, times it to cow corner
5.4Boult to Ali,FOUR!! Makes room and short ball on off, slashes it over short third.
Moeen Ali gets to his fifty in 19 balls.
5.5Boult to Ali,FOUR!! Fifth boundary in a row! Back of a length outside off, smashes it through point
5.6Boult to Ali,FOUR!! 26 runs in the over, length ball around off and drives it through extra cover
CSK 49/1 after 5 overs
Conway is on strike, Ashwin to bowl
4.1 Ashwin toConway, 1 run, length ball on his pads, clips it to the onside
4.2Ashwin to Ali,FOUR!! Comes down the track, and picks the ball on full around middle and slices it over extra cover
4.3Ashwin to Ali, no run, backs away, follows him and it's a yorker, jammed out to cover
4.4Ashwin to Ali,FOUR!! Floated around leg stump, Moeen Ali stands his ground and whacks it over long-off
4.5Ashwin to Ali,SIX!! Backs away this time to make room, Ashwin floats it on leg stump, lofts it over extra cover
4.6Ashwin to Ali, 1 run
CSK 33/1 after 4 overs
Prasidh to bowl, Ali is on strike,
3.1Prasidh to Ali,FOUR!! Back of a length around off, pulls it infront of mid-wicket
3.2Prasidh to Ali,FOUR!! Makes room, ball is on middle stump on a good length, slaps it through vacantextra cover
3.3Prasidh to Ali, no run,around the stumps,Fuller angling in, hits the pads, but is going down.
3.4Prasidh to Ali,SIX!! backs away, follows him and it's a back of a length, Ali pulls it over fine leg for a six
3.5Prasidh to Ali,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, stands tall and despatches it past Prasidh
3.6Prasidh to Ali, no run
CSK 15/1 after 3 overs
Boult to bowl, Conway is on strike.
2.1Boult to Conway, no run, back of a length hint of shape away outside off, pushed to cover
2.2Boult to Conway, no run, length ball around off, pushed back
2.3Boult to Conway,SIX!! Short ball outside off, top edges it over the keeper as he looks to pull it, rushed him
2.4Boult to Conway, no run, back of a length around off, punched to mid-on
2.5Boult to Conway,FOUR!! Length ball steps out bowled on pads, flicks it over mid-wicket
2.6Boult to Conway, 2 runs
CSK 3/1 after 2 overs
Conway is on strike,Prasidh to bowl.
1.1 Prasidh to Conway, no run, slower one on back of a length around leg, leading edge short of mid-off
1.2Prasidh to Conway, 1 run, length ball around off, dabbed to third
1.3Prasidh to Ali, no run, back of a length around off, beaten
1.4Prasidh to Ali, no run
1.5Prasidh to Ali, no run, length ball angling away outside off, swing and a miss
1.6Prasidh to Ali, no run
CSK 2/1 after 1 over
Trent Boult to start for the Royals, and Ruturaj Gaikwad is on strike.
0.1Boult to Gaikwad, 2runs, back of a length hinr of shape in, worked wide of mid-wicket
0.2Boult to Gaikwad, no run, length ball outside off, drives it to cover
0.3Boult to Gaikwad, no run, length ball outside off, shaping away, beaten
0.4Boult to Gaikwad, no run, back of a length around off, defended on the backfoot
0.5Boult to Gaikwad, no run, back of a length on hips tucked to square leg
0.6Boult to Gaikwad,OUT! Caught behind! Full ball, straighter one around off, looks to drive it, and takes the outside edge
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RR players are on the field and in a huddle. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin
Teams
Rajasthan Royals(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Chennai Super Kings(Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary
MS Dhoni is still not done with CSK. He will be back for next season.
Toss
CSK won the toss and chose to bat first
The Royals' success in the tournament has got a lot to do with brilliant starts from Buttler, who has three hundreds and as many fifties -- most of his runs were scored during the first half of the tournament -- and Yuzvendra Chahal's 24 wickets
While Chahal has maintained his consistency, in the case of Buttler there has been a slight dip in form but the last league game is an ideal time to up the ante before the play-offs.
Royals would like to turn the heat on a lacklustre CSK, who can turn out to be 'party poopers' in their final game.
Royals seek another Buttler show versus CSK to clinch play-off spot
Having gone off the boil in the last few games, Jos Buttler would be eagerly waiting to pounce on an inexperiencedChennaiSuperKingsattack in order to clinch a playoff berth for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL