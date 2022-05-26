IPL 2022 RCB vs RR Qualifier 2: Team Analysis

The Royal Challengers of Bangalore take on the Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 of this season’s IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 27. Here is a lowdown the two teams’ strengths and more.

Team analysis of Rajasthan Royals

Strengths: After impressing everyone with their dazzling batting and eloquent bowling throughout the season, the Royals are on brink of elimination, that being said. The top order has scored most of the runs for them, Jos Buttler’s scintillating surge at the back end of the game may have not reaped the correct result for the team, but a firing Jos Buttler is always a threat.

Bowling has been RR’s best asset, with Trent Boult, making early inroads into the opposition line-up with his swing and accuracy, and also Faf du Plessis’ struggle against left-arm bowlers can be a bit of an added advantage. Ravichandran Ashwin, as a floater, has been the Royals’ X-factor, his ability to hit sixes with nonchalance eases pressure on the other batters. Yuzvendra Chahal, with his loopy leg breaks, was unplayable the last time these two teams met.

Also Read | IPL 2022: RCB fancy their chances against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2

Weaknesses: Shimron Hetmyer’s poor form and lack of batting touch have cost RR a few runs in the last match. The middle-order hasn’t really fared well throughout the season and that was also visible against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

Team analysis of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Strengths: They may have been gone through to the Eliminator on the back of a win by Mumbai Indians, but the way they played against LSG in the Eliminator can be described as a close to perfect match for them. Rajat Patidar stood up to bowlers when the top order yet again failed. Dinesh Karthik, with his masterclass batting and Mahipal Lomror chipping in with a few runs, came in handy in the match.

RCB have been impressive with their fielding often putting pressure on the opposition with their quick feet, agility, and saving runs. Harshal Patel has been the backbone for them in the death overs, often bowling economical overs, and mixing up his pace to induce wickets.

Weaknesses: Mohammed Siraj’s inconsistency throughout the season has been

the pain for RCB. He has leaked runs, hasn’t picked wickets, and looks rusty. RCB may have bowled pretty well against LSG, but they did bowl too many wides, which can come to bite them in tough situations.

Impact player for Rajasthan Royals

Trent Boult: A few reasons why Mumbai Indians tasted success in the previous two seasons was Trent Boult used to pick wickets in the powerplays. This season he has been the reason behind Rajasthan Royals’ success because of the same reason, with swing and his accuracy, he has the ability to outfox any batter.

Impact player for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Harshal Patel: A seasoned bowler who has a well-disguised slower one and mixes it up really well with his accurate quicker one. Patel has picked up 19 wickets while going for 7.56 runs per over and bowls crucial overs for the team without flinching.

RCB vs RR Stats

Head-to-head – 27

RCB – 13

RR – 11

NR – 3