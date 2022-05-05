IPL 2022: Woman proposes to boyfriend during RCB vs CSK match; Wasim Jaffer then provides new twist

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings were jostling to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, a young couple were seen making a promise to spend their lives together and commemorated a special moment in the stands of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The cameramen, who never miss such occasions, covered the moment very well. After this,the pictures and videos of the couple have gone viral on social media.

A woman was seen proposing to a man wearing an RCB jersey during the 11th over of the CSK innings. Cameras caught the woman getting down on her knees to offer a ring to the man next to her, who appeared to be accept it gleefully amid thunderous applause from the crowd. They then embraced and hugged each other. As soon as the proposal was caught on camera, their pictures and videos started to go viral all over social media.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer, known for his hilarious social media posts, then gave it a new twist. Jaffer said the woman had made the right decision in choosing an RCB fan as her life partner.

"Smart girl proposing to an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner. Well done and a good day to propose," tweeted Jaffer.

Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner 😉 Well done and a good day to propose 😄 #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/e4p4uTUaji — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel and Glenn Maxwell shared five wickets between the two of them as RCB snapped their three-match losing streak to beat defending champions CSK by 13 runs at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday.

After Mahipal Lomror (42) and Dinesh Karthik (26 not out) hit handy knocks to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 173/8, Bangalore's bowling attack, led by Patel, Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood adopted the pace off approach successfully in restricting Chennai to 160/8 in their 20 overs.

The result means that Bangalore are now at fourth place in the points table while Chennai were left to rue their inability to build on a wicketless power-play and Devon Conway getting a fine 56 as the rest of the batters failed to stay at the crease for long on a two-paced pitch.