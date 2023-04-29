IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.
Electing to bat, opener Abhishek Sharma scored 67 off 36 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed unbeaten 53 off only 27 balls to take Sunrisers Hyderbad to a competitive 197 for 6.
Mitchell Marsh was the best bowler for DC with figures of 4 for 27 as 62 runs were scored off the last five overs.
Chasing the target, DC could only score 188 for 6 in 20 overs.
Mitchell Marsh top-scored for DC with 63 while Phil Salt contributed 59.
Mayank Markande was the pick of bowlers for SRH with figures of 2/20.
Brief Scores:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 197 for 6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 67, Heinrich Klaasen 53; Mitchell Marsh 4/27).
Delhi Capitals: 188 for 6 in 20 overs
