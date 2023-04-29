IPL 2023: SRH beat DC by 9 runs

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

Chasing the target, DC could only score 188 for 6 in 20 overs

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 29 2023, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 23:27 ist
Sunriser Hyderabad bowler A Hosein celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter M Marsh during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Credit: PTI Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Electing to bat, opener Abhishek Sharma scored 67 off 36 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed unbeaten 53 off only 27 balls to take Sunrisers Hyderbad to a competitive 197 for 6.

Mitchell Marsh was the best bowler for DC with figures of 4 for 27 as 62 runs were scored off the last five overs.

Chasing the target, DC could only score 188 for 6 in 20 overs.

Mitchell Marsh top-scored for DC with 63 while Phil Salt contributed 59.

Mayank Markande was the pick of bowlers for SRH with figures of 2/20.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 197 for 6 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 67, Heinrich Klaasen 53; Mitchell Marsh 4/27).

Delhi Capitals: 188 for 6 in 20 overs

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
IPL
SRH
Delhi Capitals
DC
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin

Pro-Putin bikers launch rally bound for Berlin

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

 