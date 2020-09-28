It's advantage DC in Abu Dhabi | IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SWOT Analysis

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are waiting for their first win of the season. And it won’t be easy as they take on the Delhi Capitals in IPL match 11 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The teams are at the opposite ends of the points table. DC have two wins in a row and are at the top of the table. SRH have endured two losses against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Let's move on to the team standings.

The SWOT for DC

Strengths: A good mix of left- and right-hand batsmen. This gives the captain flexibility to shuffle the batting order as needed to shake up the opposition.

Weaknesses: Shikhar Dhawan has been a consistent scorer in the IPL over the years. In the first two matches, he was not able to get going. His form is important for DC if they want to go all the way. Luckily, DC have reinforcements like Anjikya Rahane who they can bring in.

Opportunities: With R Ashwin sidelined for some matches at least, Amit Mishra should get an extended run. He has an impressive IPL record and should be able to continue that form. Off-spinner Lalith Yadav is another option.

Threats: Ishant Sharma may be out for multiple matches. Mohit Sharma and Avesh Khan have not been very impressive so far. The duo or the back-ups pacers need to step up for Delhi to reach the next level.

The SWOT for SRH

Strengths: SRH have a number of spin options like Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi who bring immense T20 experience. They have Shahbaz Nadeem and a number of others waiting on the sidelines. They might yet make a strong impact in the forthcoming matches.

Weaknesses: The Warner-Bairstow opening partnership hasn’t got going. They did the bulk of the scoring last season and will need to again. The weak middle-order batting remains.

Opportunities: Manish Pandey is at no. 3 where he feels comfortable and his scores have started adding up. He has got 34 and 51 in the two innings so far but needs to kick things up a notch. Kane Williamson needs to play for this line-up to evolve.

Threats: SRH have to win to avert a possible slump. Too many losses up front will likely hold them back from pushing for the play-offs.

Head to head:

Matches Played: 15

Delhi Capitals: 6

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9

Last five matches (most recent first):

Delhi Capitals: W-W-L-W-W

Sunrisers Hyderabad: L-L-L-L-L

Ground conditions

The sky will be clear. The evening temperature will be around 31 degrees celsius. Expect a humidity level that could go above 70%.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Khaleel Ahmed

Team news

All-rounder Jason Holder is still in quarantine after arriving as Mitchell Marsh’s replacement at SRH. He will also need to test negative in three Covid-19 tests. SRH's Kane Williamson has recovered from injury and should be available. DC's R Ashwin could miss another match due to his shoulder injury. DC pacer Ishant Sharma is also recovering from an injury.

Impact player for DC

Kagiso Rabada: The South African pacer has 36 IPL wickets to his name in just 20 matches. He is difficult to get away in the death overs and can bowl at any stage of the innings.

Impact Player for SRH

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The Indian speedster has 133 IPL wickets to his name with best bowling figures of 5/19. He is still capable of getting early wickets and keeping the batsmen quiet in the end overs. Bhuvi, however, needs to rediscover his touch after a long lay-off.

Betting odds (bet365)

Delhi Capitals: 9/10

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9/10

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.