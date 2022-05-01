MI beat RR by five wickets to open account in IPL 2022

PTI
PTI,
  May 01 2022
  • updated: May 01 2022, 00:40 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Indians finally opened their account in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.

Opting to field, MI restricted RR to 158 for six, despite a fine 52-ball 67 by Jos Buttler at the top.

The second highest scorer for RR was Ravichandran Ashwin (21 off 9 balls) who played a cameo to take RR past 150-run mark.

In reply, MI chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 39 balls) emerging as the top scorer.

Yadav in company of Tilak Varma (35) added 81 to keep MI in the hunt, before Tim David (20) finished the job.

For MI, Riley Meredith (2/24) accounted for two wickets, while debutant spinner Kumar Kartikeya impressed with his one for 19 in his four overs and Daniel Sams (1/32) snapped one.

Hrithik Shokeen too took two but he went for too many runs, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (0/27) too was on the mark.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 158 for 6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 67 off 52 balls, Riley Meredith 2/24)

Mumbai Indians: 161 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 51; R Ashwin 1/21) 

