Mike Hussey tests positive for Covid-19 after L Balaji

Mike Hussey tests positive for Covid-19 after L Balaji

The IPL has been indefinitely suspended

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2021, 22:50 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 22:50 ist
The spread of infections had led to postponement of two IPL games earlier. Credit: PTI Photo

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19, a day after the IPL team's bowling coach L Balaji returned positive for the dreaded virus.

This was confirmed by Indian Premier League sources hours after the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 league was indefinitely suspended due to a Covid-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

Hussey's test reports came on Tuesday.

Read more: IPL 2021 suspended after players test positive for Covid-19

"Hussey was tested and his sample came positive. We sent it for retesting but that has also come positive," an IPL source told PTI.

On Monday, CSK bowling coach Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.

The spread of infections had led to postponement of two IPL games earlier.

The suspension of the league was announced after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for Covid-19 along with Delhi Capitals' veteran spinner Amit Mishra. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mike Hussey
IPL 2021
Cricket
Chennai Super Kings
sports

What's Brewing

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

 