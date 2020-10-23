Rohit misses CSK game due to hamstring injury

Rohit misses CSK game due to hamstring injury

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 23 2020, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 23:33 ist
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. Credit: AFP File Photo

A hamstring injury ruled Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma out of the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.

Rohit Sharma suffered the injury during MI's last game against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

In a statement issued before the CSK game, Mumbai Indians said, "Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing."

"Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," the statement added.

Veteran Kieron Pollard took over the leadership duties from Rohit.

"Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight," the statement added.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are on course for making the play-offs. Their next game is on Sunday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai Indians
IPL
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020
Cricket
Rohit Sharma

What's Brewing

Disturbing history of research into tansgender identity

Disturbing history of research into tansgender identity

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'

Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to Lalu’s political heir

Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to Lalu’s political heir

WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications

WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications

 