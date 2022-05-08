Struggling Chennai face resurgent Delhi | IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Team Analysis

The 55th match of this season's IPL will see a struggling Chennai Super Kings take on resurgent Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Chennai Super Kings

Strengths: The batting side of things for CSK have looked good but in patches. They've scored some runs, and their batters have displayed their prowess but the ability to constantly do it is missing this season.

Moeen Ali was at his best against RCB scoring a quick 37 and picking up 2 wickets. He can be promoted to the number 3 batting position. Which will allow CSK the much-needed power at the top.

Maheesh Theekshana has been the lone wolf who has been consistently performing for the side, mixing up his carrom balls with off-spinners, he has been bamboozling the batters. He has managed to pick 11 wickets at a 7.42 economy rate.

Ever since Ravindra Jadeja let go of his captaincy, he has looked impressive both with the ball and the bat.

Weaknesses: The young bowling attack of CSK lacks experience in closing out the game for their sides. They've been inconsistent with their bowling.

Robin Uthappa's selection has been baffling, he hasn't performed ever since that 88 against RCB. CSK should look for newer options to replace him.

Team analysis of Delhi Capitals

Strengths: The DC camps seem to have peaked at the business end of the tournament, where everyone one of them is chipping in with match-winning performances.

Backing Rovman Powell after his dismissal at the start of the tournament is paying dividends now, Khaleel Ahmed coming back from an injury and now ripping through the opposition and Mitchell Marsh showing his batting prowess along with his bowling has worked in DC's favor.

The biggest asset for them this season has been their top order, which has consistently helped the team whether it's while chasing a total or putting up one.

Weaknesses: Shardul Thakur might have picked wickets but he has leaked far too many runs in the process of doing that.

Marsh is a great hit against fast bowlers but with CSK heavily reliant on spinners. It might be a cause of concern for him and the team management.

Impact player for Chennai Super Kings

Maheesh Theekshana: He has been a force to reckon with for CSK this season. He can bowl in the powerplay, in middle overs, and at the end. A bowler who thinks on his feet and seldom gets hit by the batters.

Impact player for Delhi Capitals

Rovman Powell: He might have started slowly in the tournament, but he's catching up now and rather quickly. His strike rate which is 171 speaks for itself.

Head-to-head: 26

CSK: 16

DC: 10