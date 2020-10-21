Seifert replaces Khan in Kolkata's IPL team

Tim Seifert replaces Ali Khan in Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team

Seifert joins the Eoin Morgan-team just when they are still in a chance to reach the IPL playoffs

AFP
AFP, Dubai,
  • Oct 21 2020, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 15:47 ist
New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League to replace injured bowler Ali Khan.

Seifert, who has played three one-day internationals and 24 Twenty20 matches for the national side, joins the Eoin Morgan-team just when they are still in a chance to reach the IPL playoffs.

Khan became the first US national to join the lucrative T20 league after being signed by Kolkata last month after an impressive show in the Caribbean Premier League. He did not play a game, however.

Follow DH's coverage on the 2020 IPL season here

Kolkata are fourth on the eight-team table with five wins and four defeats.

They changed captains last week when Dinesh Karthik handed over the reins to Morgan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Zealand
Kolkata Knight Riders
Indian Premier League
IPL 2020

What's Brewing

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

How forecasters predict events such as election results

How forecasters predict events such as election results

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

'Lost' That Desert river found after 172,000 years

'Lost' That Desert river found after 172,000 years

 