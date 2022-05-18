Titans look to keep winning momentum | IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans: Team Analysis

Runaway leaders Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive when the two teams face each other in their final IPL league match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here is the team analysis.

Team analysis for Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Strengths: Their middle orders’ ability to play and attack spinners is going to come in handy against GT, which have Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore.

Rajat Patidar’s versatility and his penchant to go after spinners provide RCB with the opportunity to use him at the top. He has seldom failed against them and is also a good batter against fast bowlers.

After a thrashing that PBKS gave to RCB, the few positives of the game was the RCB bowlers’ ability to restrict and tighten the screws as soon as they smell a wicket.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been the driving force behind the team’s success, often putting pressure on the opposition batters or bowling economical overs when the team is under pressure.

Weaknesses: Mohammad Siraj’s inconsistency and constantly leaking runs throughout the season have cost quite a few matches. The sudden dip in the form of Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik has raised some concern for the team and the management, the team relies on them to score the bulk of the runs.

Team analysis of Gujarat Titans:

Strengths: Currently, sitting at the top and with no one to challenge their supremacy. They can look forward to testing their bench, which also boasts some quality players – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vicky Otswal, Varun Aaron, etc.

The bowling has time and again stood the test of every opposition team, and has come out on top.

Wridhhiman Saha’s explosive batting at the top has been the X-factor for the team, which was in the initial few weeks at the start of the tournament was struggling to score at a higher run rate.

Weaknesses: The bowling has some issues which are needed to be addressed – whether it’s the third fast bowling option or the bowling in the death overs. These are the few issues that Hardik Pandya and the management will be looking to address in their last match of the round-robin leagues.

Impact player for Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Wanindu Hasaranga: To be able to go for less than 4 runs per over, when everyone around is just getting hammered is just one of the few qualities, this leg-spin cum googly bowlers from Sri Lanka have. Currently, the leading wicket-taker for RCB with 23 wickets. He will be at it against Gujarat Titans, trying to outfox them.

Impact player for Gujarat Titans:

Rashid Khan: A bowler who can turn the tide in his team’s favour through his fast leg-spin, a batter who can hit the ball long, and a fielder who is a livewire on the field. Currently, he is second-highest wicket-taker for his team with 16 wickets.

Head-to-head: 1

RCB: 0

GT: 1