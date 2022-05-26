'Tranquil' Rajat Patidar makes a loud noise

Well past midnight after the euphoria had settled down at the Eden Gardens following a nerve-jangling Eliminator clash, Virat Kohli took up the job of interviewing the man of the moment — Rajat Patidar. Although the shy-to-the-fault Patidar slammed a career-defining century against Lucknow Super Giants, Kohli looked happier and more excited of the two.

Patidar seemed relaxed despite becoming the first uncapped Indian player to score a century in a play-off game and the fourth uncapped Indian to reach the three-figure mark in the history of IPL. Kohli, who has played several match-winning knocks in a storied career and seen several talents rise and fall, exactly knew the magnanimity of Patidar’s 54-ball 112, the cornerstone of RCB’s win.

“I have seen many impact innings, have seen many innings under pressure for so many years. But I have not seen any better innings than how Rajat played today,” said the former skipper, grinning ear to ear. “Under pressure, big game, first uncapped player in the history of IPL to get a hundred in play-offs.

The magnitude of the game was so big that I was feeling the tension in the air because I’ve been in those situations where you have to cross the line as a team.

“What he did was something very very special and I don’t think anyone should take it for granted. You should understand the excellence of his innings and appreciate as a cricketer to watch an innings like that.”

Despite the high praise, Patidar, who corrected Kohli on the pronunciation of his surname at the start of the interview, stayed humble and rooted, like how he only gently lifted the bat after getting to the memorable ton with a six. For a man who wasn’t picked at the IPL mega auctions in February and only came in as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia at a base price of just Rs 20 lakh, the 28-year-old Madhya Pradesh batter could have been forgiven for letting out a war cry like a Kohli or even David Warner. But he didn’t and was happy his bat and talent did the talking.

“He’s always been this shy, soft-spoken and tranquil guy,” said Amay Khurasia, who played an integral role in cultivating Patidar’s talent as a head coach at Madhya Pradesh Cricket Academy. “He would come, train hard and then leave. Did whatever the team wanted him to do without any complaints. According to me, to make a mark as a successful athlete, one needs talent, honesty, integrity, hard work and discipline. Rajat checks all the boxes and I’m glad he got the opportunity and he’s grabbed it with both hands.”

While the IPL has been a wonderful platform for several unheralded domestic talents to make a name for themselves, many have struggled to find a place in the XI. Even if they manage, it’s either perform or perish. Very few get a long rope in the highly competitive and expensive world of franchise cricket. Even in Patidar’s case, he got to play only four games last season and only got a call-up this year because of Sisodia’s injury.

Patidar will be hoping to finish things off on a high this weekend.