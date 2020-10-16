Will Shreyas Iyer be able to play? | IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis

The Delhi Capitals face the Chennai Super Kings in match 34 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here's your analysis.

The SWOT for DC

Strengths: They have an enviable bowling line-up. They have Kagiso Rabada who leads the Purple Cap race and they have Anrich Nortje who has clocked the fastest ball in IPL history. Spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel have supported them superbly. Marcus Stoinis has also been clinical whether batting or bowling.

Weaknesses: Rishabh Pant’s injury has forced DC to use Ajinkya Rahane and Alex Carey as replacements. It's tough to find anyone who can match Pant’s strike rate, so DC are losing out on some important runs. They need a big hitter in the middle or lower order. Who can fill that role?

Opportunities: DC can complete a double over CSK and rack up crucial play-off points.

Threats: DC have already been hit by a number of injuries. More of them could cripple the DC season.

The SWOT for CSK

Strengths: M S Dhoni has a team with great bowling depth. Six bowlers bowled at least two overs in the last match against SRH. With pitches starting to slow down, we might see the CSK spinners making more of an impact.

Weaknesses: The batting has let them down this season with Shane Watson being inconsistent. Faf du Plessis has tried to hold it together on his own. Sam Curran as an opener should continue to resolve their slowness in the power play.

Opportunities: They've got their first win in the second half. Can they get another and begin a new streak?

Threats: They still need at least five wins from six matches to fight for a play-off spot. Will they find a second wind in the second half?

Last five matches (most recent first):

Delhi Capitals: W-L-W-W-W

Chennai Super Kings: W-L-L-W-L

Head to head:

Matches played: 22

Delhi Capitals: 7

Chennai Super Kings: 15

What happened in the reverse fixture?

DC got a 44-win thanks to player of the match Prithvi Shaw’s quickfire 64 and a collective bowling effort.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Ground conditions

The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius. The sky will be hazy and the humidity will be about 35%. There will be winds in the evening.

Team news

Rishabh Pant has not recovered yet. DC captain Shreyas Iyer’s shoulder injury needs to be assessed as well. No injuries reported in the CSK camp.

Impact player for DC

Anrich Nortje: He has the fastest ball in IPL history and has bowled the five fastest deliveries this season. Can he get even faster? Nortje and Kagiso Rabada bowling in tandem can break through any batting line-up.

Impact player for CSK

Sam Curran: The English all-rounder has become a utility player for CSK. He opened the innings and scored a quickfire 31 in the last match. He also gets wickets on a regular basis.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.