KSEAB mandates web-streaming II PU practical exams

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has made web-streaming mandatory for practical exams of II PU courses, this year.</p>.<p>In view of some students securing full marks in practicals and failing to score even passing marks in the theory exams, the Board has instructed all the centres to webcast the practical exams. The Board will monitor the examination online. The entire process will be Artificial Intelligence enabled</p>.<p>The Board has issued a detailed circular on this and the process to install CCTV cameras at practical exam centres has already begun as the practical exams will be held between January 27 and February 14.</p>.Only 28k of 4.47L who cleared Karnataka TET got jobs in last 10 years.<p>Practical exams will be held for 30 marks while the theory will be for 70 marks. If a student secures minimum 21 marks in theory they will be declared pass. “As there is no minimum mark limit in practical, in most cases the students are awarded full marks. But there are instances that those who secured 30 in practical failed to score even 10 marks in theory. This forced us to monitor the practical exams,” said an official of KSEAB.</p>.<p>Even in practical exams, 10 marks will be attendance-based and practical will be held for the remaining 20 marks.</p>.<p>From this year, the Board has even reduced the minimum passing marks to 33% as against 35% which was in practice all these years. “Both theory and practical put together, if they secure 30 marks, they will be declared pass,” the official added.</p>.<p>“Awarding highest marks even for the students who have not performed well in practicals is nothing but a malpractice. To avoid any such malpractices by the practical exam centres, it has decided to go for web-streaming,” explained the official.</p>