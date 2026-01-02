Menu
KSEAB mandates web-streaming II PU practical exams

In view of some students securing full marks in practicals and failing to score even passing marks in the theory exams, the Board has instructed all the centres to webcast the practical exams.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 21:51 IST
Karnataka NewsII PU exam

