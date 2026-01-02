Pet boarding in Bengaluru: Demand on the rise for customised care

<p>Pet boarding facilities in Bengaluru saw an increased demand for personalised care and home-like environment for their pets, including exotic animals and birds, this holiday season.</p>.<p>Many pet parents chose the service after enquiring about the space available and the level of supervision provided at the facility.</p>.<p>While overall demand this season was largely in line with last year, some facilities saw people leaving their pets behind for longer periods. Per-day boarding costs at the facilities Metrolife spoke to ranged from Rs 600 to Rs 800.</p>.<p><strong>More exotic pets</strong></p>.<p>Vignesh, from the management team at Papa’s Lifeline Pet Clinic, a veterinary clinic that also offers boarding services in Jayanagar, said people are now particular about whether their pets are kept in open spaces or cages. They are also requesting grooming services and physical examinations for pets that are staying for a longer duration. “We take the larger breeds outside for walks, while we let smaller pets move within the premises under supervision,” he shared.</p>.House hunters in Bengaluru trapped in new Telegram rental fraud.<p>The clinic also runs a separate unit for exotic pets such as rabbits, hamsters, turtles, snakes and birds. Since December, it has seen a 15% increase in these admissions despite boarding charges for them going up to Rs 1,500 per day. “Each animal has specific temperature, humidity and feeding needs, which are monitored by dedicated staff,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Longer duration</strong></p>.<p>Home-based boarding centres, meanwhile, reported a rise in enquiries this year but they restricted the admissions to provide adequate attention for each pet. Naveen Krishna Reddy, owner of Paw-sitive Pet Boarding in Kaggadasapura, turned down several requests, and currently has 12 dogs and seven cats in his care.</p>.<p>Another home boarder, Shalini Suresh of Sona Pet Care and Boarding, also in Kaggadasapura, says the duration of boarding period this year increased to two weeks, from a week or less earlier. “Pet parents are now keen on knowing the feeding schedules and routines their pets will follow while under our care.” To reduce stress, she keeps single cats in individual rooms.</p>.<p><strong>Temporary home</strong></p>.<p>Shruti K, an IT engineer, left her two cats at a boarding facility in Hebbal for half a week over Christmas. “I asked them to ensure my cats were fed controlled portions, and their fur was brushed regularly, as they are Persian cats. I also requested extra care for my older cat, who is seven years old,” she said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Travelling without pets is not the only reason owners chose boarding facilities this season. Abigail S, who rescued a puppy in early December, opted for temporary boarding as her apartment did not allow pets. “I needed a place for him to stay until I found him a foster or adoptive family,” she said. The puppy has since been adopted.</p>