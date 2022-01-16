Coronavirus News Live: Global vaccine-sharing programme reaches milestone of 1 billion doses
Coronavirus News Live: Global vaccine-sharing programme reaches milestone of 1 billion doses
updated: Jan 16 2022, 08:14 ist
India's Covid-19 cases surged further as the nation reported 2,64,202 new Covid-19 infections, 6.7 per cent higher than yesterday, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
08:13
Mizoram reported 875 new cases and 2 deaths. Active cases 8921.
05:19
Global vaccine-sharing programme reaches milestone of 1 billion doses
The COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme has delivered 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses, one of the organisations which manages it said on Saturday.
Supplies to poorer nations have long been very limited because of lack of vaccines, as wealthier states secured most of the doses initially available from December 2020.
Over 60% of Omicron-infected people in Delhi without travel history: Study
More than 60 per cent of the people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the national capital did not have any travel history or contact with international travellers, suggesting that its community transmission had happened quite fast, according to a study by the Delhi government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.
India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 156 crore
India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 156 crore with more than 57 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.